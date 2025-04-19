Latest POW exchange between Russia, Ukraine was largest since conflict began — UAE

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. The United Arab Emirates announced that its latest mediation effort has facilitated the largest prisoner-of-war exchange between Russia and Ukraine since the conflict’s onset, according to the UAE Foreign Ministry.

In a statement, the ministry highlighted that the UAE successfully brokered a significant exchange involving the release of 538 individuals, including 31 wounded Ukrainian soldiers and 15 wounded Russian servicemen. Since taking on the role of mediator at the start of 2024, the UAE has overseen the exchange of more than 3,700 POWs, illustrating its growing diplomatic engagement in the conflict.

The Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to both Moscow and Kiev for their cooperation and reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at achieving peace and alleviating humanitarian suffering caused by the war.

On Saturday, another prisoner swap took place between Moscow and Kiev. The Russian Defense Ministry reported that the exchange followed a 246-for-246 formula, with an additional transfer of 31 wounded Ukrainian prisoners for 15 wounded Russian soldiers requiring urgent medical attention. Since the beginning of 2024, the UAE has facilitated a total of 14 prisoner exchanges between the two nations, underscoring its active role in mediating this ongoing crisis.