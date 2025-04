MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. A solemn Easter service in honor of the Resurrection of Christ began shortly before midnight in the Church of Christ the Savior in Moscow, a TASS correspondent reports.

The chruch, as usual on Easter Day, is filled with several thousand believers.

The festive service - Resurrection Matins and Divine Liturgy - will be performed by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia. Channel One, Rossiya-1 and Spas TV channels will show the night service live.