RDIF head Kirill Dmitriev calls Easter truce ‘one step toward peace’

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian presidential special representative for economic cooperation with foreign countries and head of RDIF, Kirill Dmitriev has expressed in his profile on the social network X that the Easter truce announced by President Vladimir Putin is a step toward reconciliation.

"Russia has announced a unilateral Easter truce. One more step towards peace," he wrote in his social media profile X.

Putin announced Easter truce from 18:00 Moscow time on April 19 to 00:00 Moscow time on April 21 at a meeting with Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff. The truce will thus last 30 hours.