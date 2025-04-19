MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has demonstrated genuine respect for the sentiments of believers by announcing an Easter truce, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR, told TASS.

"By declaring this Easter ceasefire, President Putin exemplifies humanism and a deep respect for Orthodox traditions and the feelings of believers. Importantly, this gesture was made entirely voluntarily, which is especially meaningful given the ongoing advance of Russian troops on the frontlines. Once again, Russia underscores its sincere commitment to peace," Slutsky emphasized.

He further remarked that Kiev's reaction will serve as a telling indicator of Zelensky's regime's true intentions: whether they genuinely seek negotiations and a peaceful settlement, or merely pay lip service while avoiding concrete actions.

Slutsky expressed confidence that the Russian armed forces will strictly adhere to the ceasefire agreements, while remaining prepared to respond decisively and firmly to any provocations by the Ukrainian regime. "We will act decisively and harshly if necessary," he concluded.