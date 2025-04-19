All issues on Iran's nuclear program should be resolved through diplomacy — Kremlin

DUBAI, April 19. /TASS/. Russia has expressed support for the commencement of negotiations between Iran and the United States, underscoring that all matters related to Iran’s nuclear program should be addressed through diplomatic channels. Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated, "We are convinced that all issues related to the Iranian nuclear program and the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) should be resolved exclusively through political and diplomatic means."

Peskov highlighted that Russia considers a peaceful resolution to the Iranian nuclear question a priority and is prepared to make every effort to facilitate the negotiation process.

The second round of indirect talks between Iranian and U.S. delegations took place in Rome on Saturday. The discussions were led by Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, and U.S. Special Envoy Steven Witkoff, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud al-Busaidi serving as mediator.