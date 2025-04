KOROLYOV, April 20. /TASS/. The Soyuz MS-26 spacecraft has dedocked from the module of the Russian segment of the International Space Station, TASS reports from the Mission Control Center.

Participants in the 72nd long-duration expedition at ISS Aleksey Ovchinin, Ivan Vagner and Donald Pettit are on board.

The spaceship will now be in an autonomous mode. In about two hours engines will be activated for deceleration and the spacecraft will leave the orbit to prepare for landing.