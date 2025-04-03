US Senate idea to tax countries working with Russia could cripple global economy — expert

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. The initiative floating around the US Senate to slap 500% duties on countries that cooperate with Russia would be a death knell for the global economy if passed, said Oleg Karpovich, prorector of the Diplomatic Academy of Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

"The idea of 500% duties and secondary sanctions against countries that interact with Russia is ill-conceived, as the introduction of such a measure would lead to serious consequences for the global economy and significantly disrupt foreign trade," Karpovich said.

"The global economy may find itself in a state of collapse. The United States, which buys 20% of uranium from Russia, may also have very serious problems. Europe will also be in a hole, as this will significantly increase energy prices."

In his opinion, US President Donald Trump "continues to be under severe pressure."

"American lawmakers act based on electoral cycles, trying to placate lobbyists," the expert noted. "The foundations and various organizations that finance their campaigns are associated with the American military-industrial complex. So the congressmen stuff their pockets. At a time when there is a ‘war to the last Ukrainian’ in Ukraine, the American military-industrial complex companies are raking it in off arms supplies."