Russia working to minimize impact from US duties for country — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 11. /TASS/. The Russian economic bloc is analyzing potential implications from US duties causing the havoc in global markets and endeavors to mitigate the negative effect from them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We need to very attentively track that from the standpoint of our interests. To the extent that adopted measures of [US President Donald] Trump can affect and to the extent the turmoil in the world’s economy can influence our economic [advances]," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Our economic agencies are very attentively monitoring, analyzing, so that if necessary to make it so that to mitigate this international economic storm," Peskov added.