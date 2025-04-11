Senegalese president may visit Russia in 2025 or 2026 — top diplomat

NAIROBI, April 11. /TASS/. Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye may visit Russia this or next year, the country’s Foreign Minister Yassine Fall said.

"[During the recent visit to Moscow] we managed to agree on direct import of wheat, hydrocarbons, and fertilizers from Russia. We are preparing to revive the intergovernmental commission. A visit by the Senegalese president is scheduled for 2025 or 2026," the Seneplus news portal quoted her as saying.

She described her talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, as substantive, with key attention being focused on education, energy, trade, and scientific-and-technical cooperation.