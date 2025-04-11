Putin to be presented on Friday with strategy of developing Russian Navy

ST. PETERSBURG, April 11. /TASS/. A draft strategy for the development of the Russian Navy until 2050 has been prepared and will be presented to President Vladimir Putin on Friday, Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev told reporters.

"This is the first time that we have made a strategy that sets out all the items that need to be executed. The strategy was prepared by the Defense Ministry. Subsequently, it was reviewed at the Council for Strategic Development of the Navy. We will present it to the president today and see how he will feel about it," he said.

According to Patrushev, this is still a "trial version" that will be amended to reflect the president's notes.

What the notes are, we will hear today," he said.