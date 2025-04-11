WTO consultations on US tariffs going as usual — Russian envoy

GENEVA, April 11. /TASS/. Informal consultations on potential implications of US tariffs for functioning of the global economy, announced by Chairman of the General Council of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Saqer Abdullah Almoqbel, are proceeding normally and individually with each interested country, Russia’s Permanent Representative with WTO Nikolay Platonov told TASS.

The Chairman of the General Council will hold a series of individual meetings with each interested party from April 11 to 17, the envoy said. Discussions are going as usual and are purely technical by nature, meaning that this pertains exclusively to the exchange of opinions, he stressed.

"During these consultations, the Chairman of the General Council will inform us about the WTO efforts in this areas as regards the analysis of the potential consequences of the escalation of strain in international trade," Platonov noted.

The permanent representative added that he would personally represent Russia in these consultations. Russia was invited to take part in them on April 16.