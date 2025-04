WASHINGTON, April 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is open to making a trade deal with China, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at a briefing.

"The President has made it very clear he's open to a deal with China," Leavitt said.

The tariff rate for China "remains where it was yesterday, at the 145% level," she noted. Trump "made it very clear, when the United States is punched he will punch back harder," the press secretary added.