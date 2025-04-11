Putin-Witkoff meeting continues for now — Kremlin

ST. PETERSBURG, April 11. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader’s special envoy Steve Witkoff is still going on, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It is still going on," Peskov said.

Thus, the meeting has already lasted more than two hours.

The beginning of the meeting, the Kremlin spokesman emphasized, was "businesslike, it is after all a working meeting." "It (the meeting - TASS) is stretched in time, quite lengthy," he pointed out.

Peskov did not say whether Witkoff would stay in Russia overnight. "I am not Witkoff's press secretary," he pointed out with a smile.