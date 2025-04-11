Explosive device defused under car of Chuvashia's former military commissar

CHEBOKSARY, April 11. /TASS/. A mobile explosive device was discovered underneath the car of former Chuvashia military commissar Bakhtiyer Kholikov. Sappers successfully neutralized the device, according to a source familiar with the investigation who spoke to TASS.

"There was an attempt to detonate a mobile explosive device under the car of Chuvashia’s former military commissar, Bakhtiyer Kholikov. It has been defused," the source said.

The explosives were uncovered thanks to a CCTV camera that triggered an alarm when someone approached the vehicle. Authorities suspect that a Ukrainian special service orchestrated the assassination attempt and recruited a local accomplice in Chuvashia.