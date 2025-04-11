WASHINGTON, April 12. /TASS/. US special envoy Steve Witkoff told US President Donald Trump after meeting special envoy of the Russian President and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund Kirill Dmitriev, that the fastest way to broker a ceasefire in Ukraine is to recognize Moscow’s control over the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics, the Kherson and the Zaporozhye Regions, Reuters reported citing sources. The meeting ended without Trump making a decision to change the US strategy, after which Witkoff traveled to Russia Friday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, the agency added.

In the meeting with Trump, US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg pushed back against Witkoff, saying that Ukraine, though willing to negotiate some terms related to disputed land, would never agree to unilaterally cede total ownership of the territories to Russia, Reuters ​​​​​​said citing sources.

On Friday, Putin had a meeting with Witkoff at the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg, which lasted for more than four hours. It was held behind closed doors and ended at about 10:00 p.m. Moscow time (7:00 p.m. GMT). The key topic was the situation in Ukraine.

The Donetsk People's Republic, the Lugansk People's Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions became part of Russia following referendums held there on September 23-27, 2022. Crimea and Sevastopol became part of the country after a referendum held in March 2014.

Putin said at a meeting with senior Foreign Ministry officials in June 2024 that Moscow was ready to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. His terms included Ukraine recognizing the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, as parts of Russia.