CIS foreign ministers meeting approves border cooperation program for rest of decade

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. The CIS Council of Border Guard Commanders has approved a draft of a cooperation program under which security on the external borders of the Commonwealth of Independent States is to be enhanced, Colonel General Alexander Manilov, chairman of the council’s coordination service said at an expanded meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.

"To ensure the continued reliable functioning of border security systems along external frontiers and maintain stability there, <...> the Council of Commanders has developed a draft of a program for medium-term cooperation running through 2030," he said.

According to a TASS correspondent, the draft was approved at an expanded session of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council.

During his report on the cooperation program between CIS countries on bolstering external border security through the end of the decade, Manilov noted that the document takes into account a wide range of proposals received from CIS countries and agencies. "Overall, the document lists more than 70 events with a practical purpose," he pointed out. For instance, they aim to boost cooperation between border agencies within the framework of counteracting "modern challenges and threats to border security," on the use of information technologies, in fighting terrorism and extremism, as well as expanding military and technical cooperation and training border agents.

Manilov stressed that no additional funds are needed to hold the events included in the program. "All activities outlined in the program will be financed within the budgets already allocated annually by each member state's national ministries and agencies responsible for its execution," he added.