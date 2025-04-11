Houthis report carrying out strikes on two military targets in Tel Aviv

DUBAI, April 12. /TASS/. Houthi rebels from Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement have delivered a drone strike on two military facilities in Tel Aviv, the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"Yemen’s armed forces have carried out a military operation, attacking two Israeli military targets in the occupied district of Jaffa (Tel Aviv - TASS) with drones," he said in a broadcast by Al Masirah TV channel.

After the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip in 2023, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian group Hamas in the embattled enclave. The Houthis have attacked dozens of civilian vessels in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

On March 15, the United States, on direct orders from President Donald Trump, attacked targets of the Houthis that control about a third of Yemen’s territory. According to the Central Command of the US Armed Forces, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation. In response, the Ansar Allah movement carried out a series of attacks on the US aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the northern part of the Red Sea, using missiles and drones. There were no reports of damage to the vessel.