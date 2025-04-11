Russia aims to strengthen its standing as major space player — Roscosmos

KEMEROVO, April 11. /TASS/. Russia is working to strengthen its position as a leading space power, Director General of the Roscosmos State Corporation Dmitry Bakanov said in a video greeting at the Yuri Gagarin International Festival in Kuzbass.

"Today, Russia’s goal is to strengthen its position as a leading space power. To this end, we are developing technologies, launching unique projects and preparing for new missions," Bakanov said.

"Our current and future successes are possible only thanks to those who are passionate about learning and working, who dream of space and literally reach for the stars. I really hope that the busy program of the Yuri Gagarin Festival will serve as a a source of inspiration, new knowledge and vivid impressions for each of you, and for the chosen ones it will be the beginning of a long journey in the rocket and space industry."

The 4th International Yuri Gagarin Festival takes place on April 8-12 and coincides with Cosmonautics Day.