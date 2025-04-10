Russia to harshly respond to Japan's participation in supplying Kiev with weapons — MFA

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russia will take unavoidable and severe retaliatory measures in response to any actions by Japan that could be interpreted as its involvement in supplying weapons to Kiev, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated regarding Tokyo's decision to join the NATO Security Assistance and Training Center for Ukraine.

"In this context, we wish to emphasize that any steps by Japan to directly or indirectly participate in supplying Ukraine with arms and military equipment intended for the killing of Russian citizens, or to assist in the training of Ukrainian fighters, will be regarded as unequivocally hostile," she said. "Should such actions occur, we will inevitably respond with tough measures that will significantly harm Japan's interests in its most sensitive areas."

Zakharova noted that "such destructive actions, which take Japan even further away from the concept of peaceful development espoused by previous generations of Japanese politicians, not only lead to the de facto loss of its status as a pacifist state - a foundation of trust among its regional neighbors - but also risk Tokyo's open participation in military adventures and crimes perpetrated by the Ukrainian nationalist leadership, with all the long-term consequences that will ensue."

Earlier, it was reported that Japan intends to join the NATO mission coordinating military supplies to Ukraine and the training of its military. This follows a joint statement issued after a meeting in Tokyo between Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.