Pistorius says Germany can’t give Ukraine more Patriot air defense systems

BERLIN, April 11. /TASS/. Acting German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Germany currently can’t provide Ukraine with more Patriot air defense systems.

He made the statement in Brussels following a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was jointly chaired by Germany and the UK for the first time.

"As you know, Germany has already provided four complete Patriot systems. We can’t provide more at this time because we are waiting for deliveries from Raytheon in the coming years, which will not start until 2027, if I remember correctly," Pistorius said.

Germany is the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the US. Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, Berlin has provided Kiev with various kinds of aid worth about 44 billion euros. Russia has repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will only make the conflict last longer.