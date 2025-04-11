IN BRIEF: What is known about latest Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces conducted five attacks on Russian energy infrastructure in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), and the Zaporozhye, Kursk, and Bryansk regions, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A lead engineer at a plant in the LPR suffered injuries in a Ukrainian attack.

TASS has gathered key details about the aftermath.

Extent of the attacks

- Some households in the Sevsk District of the Bryansk Region were left without power after a Ukrainian attack ruptured a high-voltage line.

- Electricity users in the Belaya District of the Kursk Region were affected as the Ukrainians attacked the Mokrushino energy facility.

- In the LPR, the building of the Troitsky branch of the Svatovo grid operator was damaged in a Ukrainian attack, and a warehouse was destroyed. Also, the Rubezhnaya electricity substation came under attack.

- In the Zaporozhye Region, a Ukrainian attack on a transformer station affected about 7,250 electricity users in six settlements.

Injuries

In the LPR, an engineering supervisor at a production facility sustained shrapnel wounds in a Ukrainian attack.

Relief operation

- Power supply to households in the Sevsk District in the Bryansk Region has already been restored, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.