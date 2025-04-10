US oil supplies to China set to decline to almost zero due to Trump tariffs — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. US oil supplies to China are set to thin to almost zero in the near future due to a sharp escalation of the trade conflict between the US and China, Bloomberg reported.

US oil supplies to China were growing in recent years, but they have been on the decline for much of 2025, thanks to US President Donald Trump’s successive rounds of tariffs, the agency noted.

US crude flows to China will "likely dwindle to zero in the coming months if the current tariff levels stay," said Ivan Mathews, head of APAC analysis for Vortexa, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Crude supplies from the US "are by no means vital to China" - in the early months of this year added up to roughly 1% of the Asian nation’s total imports, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa Ltd, the agency reported.

Now, amid the escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies, this source is also expected to dwindle.

"With China imposing 84% tariffs on goods from the US, the cost of US crude would be almost double - $51 a barrel more expensive, based on $61 WTI. This makes running US crude uneconomical for Chinese refiners," Mathews told Bloomberg.

Some volumes of the US crude will be redirected to other buyers in Asia. China may compensate for this by importing from Middle Eastern countries such as Oman or the United Arab Emirates. Beijing may also increase energy purchases from Russia and Iran.

Russia ranks first among oil suppliers to China. According to Chinese customs, China reduced its imports from Russia by 12.6% year-on-year to 15.47 million tons in January-February.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list. With respect to China, US tariffs were set at 34%. In response, the Chinese authorities announced that they would introduce additional tariffs of 34% on all products imported from the US from April 10.

Later, Ttump said he would impose tariffs of 104% on Chinese products until the Chinese government reached a trade deal with the United States. In response, China raised tariffs on American goods from 34% to 84%. Trump, in turn, said his administration would immediately raise tariffs on China to 125%.