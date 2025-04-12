Kellogg suggests Ukraine could be divided between West, Russia like postwar Berlin

LONDON, April 12. /TASS/. Ukraine could be divided into control zones between European countries and Russia like Berlin after the Second World War, US Presidential Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said in an interview with The Times.

"You could almost make it look like what happened with Berlin after World War Two, when you had a Russian zone, a French zone, and a British zone, a US zone," he said, adding that UK and French troops could adopt zones of control in Ukraine’s west, forming a "reassurance force" for allegedly preventing the resumption of combat operations whereas Russia could control the east of the country.

Between the European and Russian troops would be Ukrainian forces, and a demilitarized zone could be implemented along existing lines of control, Kellogg said. The US would not contribute any ground forces, he noted.

The Anglo-French-led force west of the Dnieper River would "not be provocative at all" to Russia, Kellogg told the newspaper. Ukraine is big enough to accommodate several armies seeking to enforce a ceasefire, he added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on March 12 that the presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity on Ukrainian soil is a threat to Russia, adding that Moscow would not accept this under any circumstances.