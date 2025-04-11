Turkey set for further development of relations with Russia — president

ANTALYA, April 11. /TASS/. Turkey is ready for further and comprehensive development of relations with Russia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the official opening ceremony of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

"We are a country whose foreign policy is guided by principles and not by hidden intentions. We have fully developed relations with Russia. We are determined to develop them further," he said.

The Turkish leader also noted that he has close contacts with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump on the Syrian issue. "We have mutual understanding and dialogue with the esteemed Trump and Putin on the issue of Syria's territorial integrity," he emphasized.