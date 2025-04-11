Lavrov promises access to alternative payment platforms to non-members of BRICS

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. Countries that do not belong to BRICS will also be able to access alternative payment platforms within the association if they are created, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters following a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

"There are a number of other initiatives currently under consideration within the BRICS format, one of them being a proposal by Brazil to create an alternative payment platform, with work underway on this track. I am confident that countries, even those outside BRICS, will have access to such mechanisms when they are created," he said.

"There is an opportunity to form payment platforms independent of external influence, one example being the financial messaging system of the Bank of Russia. It is convenient, and it does not depend on any SWIFT network," the minister noted.