Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Gavrilyuk resigns

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian First Deputy Defense Minister Ivan Gavrilyuk confirmed to the news outlet "Obshchestvennoye. Novosti" that he is resigning of his own volition.

He made the statement after Ukrainian lawmaker Maryana Bezuglaya said earlier on Friday that Defense Minister Rustem Umerov would soon dismiss Gavrilyuk. She condemned the would-be decision, saying it was retribution for attempts to root out corruption.

Gavrilyuk has held the post since May 2024, earlier serving as a deputy defense minister.

Ukrainian lawmaker Alexey Goncharenko (included on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists) said, citing his sources, that the outgoing deputy minister will be succeeded by Nikolay Shevtsov, currently head of the main logistics department at the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Umerov was appointed defense minister following a series of high-profile corruption scandals that led to the resignation of his predecessor, Alexey Reznikov. Umerov revamped the procurement system in the armed forces by setting up the Defense Procurement Agency, among other moves. However, in January the agency was caught in a scandal after Ukrainian news media found out that out of the 306 billion hryvnias ($7.4 billion) worth of contracts for weapons that it signed in 2024, the troops received weapons worth only 180 billion hryvnias worth ($4.35 billion).