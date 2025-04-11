US exploits Zelensky to gain access to minerals, then kicks him to curb — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The United States tried to take advantage of Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky with the minerals deal, and now seems to have turned its back on him, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian diplomat recounted in her Telegram channel how former US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had confirmed that Zelensky himself had offered the United States access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for more military assistance.

"Just look how disgusted Zelensky’s curators are with him now - and they do not even try to hide their contempt. They have <…> used him and are now wiping their dirty and blood-covered hands of him," she wrote.

The minerals deal previously fell apart because of a verbal spat between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in the White House on February 28. On March 27, Kiev announced receiving a revised deal, one which was much tougher on Ukraine than the previous one. The latest proposal demands all of Ukraine’s revenues from natural resources as repayment for aid worth some $120 billion that Washington has provided to Kiev. The United States will control an investment fund to help Ukraine’s recovery as part of the deal.

Since then, Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stated that they are still reviewing the terms, while Zelensky has complained that Washington has changed the original terms of the agreement. Trump has accused Zelensky of "trying to back out" of the deal, threatening him with "big problems.".