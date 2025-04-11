Kiev forces attack ambulance car in Kharkov Region injuring civilian

LUGANSK, April 11. /TASS/. A driver of an ambulance car sustained injuries after his vehicle was hit by a drone in the Kharkov Region, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military-civilian administration said on Friday.

"Ukrainian militants tried to deliver a strike by an FPV-drone on an ambulance car on the liberated territory of the Kharkov Region," he stated. "The drone exploded in the airspace on it is approach to the vehicle."

Ganchev added that as a result of the attack, the ambulance car’s driver sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg and doctors provided him with a prompt medical assistance.