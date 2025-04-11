Lavrov arrives in Turkey for diplomatic conference

ANTALYA, April 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Antalya, Turkey, where he will take part in a diplomatic conference and hold talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, according to a TASS reporter.

Lavrov came from Almaty after a meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said the minister plans to make a speech and hold some bilateral meetings.

"Expectations are to discuss key aspects of the international agenda, including the situation in the Middle East, North Africa, South Caucasus and the Black Sea region, as well as pressing issues of relations with individual countries," she said.