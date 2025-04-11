Little chance of direct confrontation between Russia, EU, NATO — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. A direct confrontation between Russia and the European Union and NATO is highly improbable as this is not in the West’s interests, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"I think that so far these are only fears," he told the Rossiya-24 television channel. "There are no signs indicating any potential confrontation with the European Union, let alone NATO because the Americans apparently have no intention of plunging into any military confrontation. It is not in the interests of the European Union to engage in a confrontation with us either - they don’t have the capabilities for that, and, what is most important, they lack political will."

European countries, in his words, "are used to live in comfortable conditions and can hardly imagine themselves as a party to a conflict."

"If such moods continue to prevail, they will never dare take any tactical action," he added.

France’s Le Figaro said in March that the European military was getting prepared for a potential confrontation with Russia. Thus, according to the paper, members of the 28th Separate Military Unit of the French Ground Forces - the country’s only unit of military cartographers - arrived in Romania in 2024 to revise terrain maps. The personnel paid special attention to mapping the Focsani Gate, a corridor between the foothills of the Carpathian Mountains and the Danube River, which NATO claims Russia could use in military operations.