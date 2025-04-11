Zelensky slaps sanctions on 18 firms, 130 people, including Russians

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky imposed 10-year sanctions against 18 companies and 130 people, including Russian journalists, two decrees published on the website of his office said.

The lists include Alexander Sladkov, a military correspondent for the Rossiya-1 TV channel, Arina Sharapova, a TV host on Channel One, Andrey Norkin, a talk-show host on NTV, Nadana Friedrichson, a TV host on the Zvezda TV channel, editor-in-chief of the Ukraine.ru website Iskander Khisamov and others.

The firms include international civil movement The Other Ukraine, TV and radio company Tavriya, information and publishing center of the government of St. Petersburg Petrocentr, publication Pravda.Ru and others.

The sanctions list also includes Vadim Karasyov, a political scientist popular in Ukraine, and Artyom Marchevsky, a former producer for the 112 Ukraine TV channel.

Sanctions traditionally include an asset freeze in Ukraine, cancellation of licenses, a ban on the transfer of intellectual property, termination of trade agreements, as well as stripping of all Ukrainian state awards.

Zelensky regularly signs decrees on sanctions against Russians and Russian firms, Ukrainians and citizens of other countries, whom Ukraine accuses of cooperating with Russia. Government agencies develop sanctions lists, put forward proposals, and then the Security Council makes the decisions. Kiev is also constantly imposing its proposals on sanctions against Moscow on Western countries.