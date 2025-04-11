LONDON, April 11. /TASS/. UK’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict is far greater than many can imagine, The Times newspaper said in an article devoted to London's role in the events in Ukraine.

According to the newspaper, back in February 2022, dozens of UK servicemen traveled to Kiev to train the Ukrainian armed forces to operate anti-tank systems, which London began to supply. In May 2023, the UK transferred Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Kiev. The Times said that the country’s military specialists were secretly deployed to Ukraine in order to equip airplanes with the missiles and train Ukrainians in their use.

The trips of UK military and political leaders to Ukraine were also persistent. According to The Times, UK Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin met with Vladimir Zelensky about 10 times, playing an important role in bridging the uneasy relationship between Kiev and Washington. Meanwhile, the Americans rarely traveled to Ukraine for fear that their presence might be perceived as excessive interference in the war, unlike UK military commanders, who were allowed to visit the country as needed, the newspaper noted. It added that their visits were sometimes so confidential that they arrived in civilian clothes.

London's influence in the development of the Ukrainian military plans was so substantial that one of the areas of Ukraine's failed counteroffensive in the summer of 2023 was named after then-Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, The Times said.

Russian Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said in an interview with TASS that "the UK is deeply involved in the conflict in Ukraine, perhaps even more deeply than other NATO member states." Thus, he pointed to the presence in Ukraine of UK special forces, military medical trainers, special forces and a whole range of other units. "It is also very clear that the launching of Storm Shadow long-range missiles necessarily requires the participation of specialists and only the British can act in this role, because this is a very sophisticated technology and it is impossible to imagine that it can be operated by the Ukrainian military," the ambassador said.