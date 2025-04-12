MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army lost up to 305 troops, a tank and three ammunition depots in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South in the past 24 hours, battlegroup spokesman Yevgeny Tretyakov said.

"The enemy lost up to 305 troops dead and injured. A tank, an armored combat vehicle, ten cars, two field branch artillery weapons, and three ammunition depots were destroyed," he said.

Units of Battlegroup South improved their forefront positions in 24 hours, as well as inflicted damage on groups of three mechanized, one air cavalry brigade and two territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian army near settlements of Shcherbinovka, Tarasovka, Kalinovo, Kleban-Byk, and Grigorovka, the spokesman added.