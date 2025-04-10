Zhuravka liberation brings Russian troops closer to Ukrainian army’s hub in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The liberation of the community of Zhuravka in the Sumy Region has brought Russian troops closer to Yunakovka used by the Ukrainian military to supply its combat group in the Kursk Region, a source in Russia’s defense circles told TASS on Thursday.

"Russia is expanding its zone of control in the Sumy Region. Our fighters are thus moving closer to Yunakovka," the defense source said.

Yunakovka is a logistics hub for the Ukrainian army to supply its combat group in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region, he specified.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier on Thursday that Russia’s Battlegroup North units had liberated the settlement of Zhuravka in the Sumy Region.