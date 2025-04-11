Russian statistical service increases GDP growth estimate to 4.3% in 2024

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. The Federal State Statistics Service of Russia (Rosstat) confirmed the estimate of national GDP growth by 4.3% year on year in 2024 according to its second estimate.

The statistical agency provisionally estimated GDP growth by 4.1% previously. The GDP amounted to 201.2 trillion rubles ($2.4 trillion).The GDP deflator index gained 9.3% year on year.

The statistical service also presented the first estimate of Russian GDP growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 at the level of 4.5%.