Number of foreign tourists visiting Russia reach 9.7 mln in 2024 — Deputy Prime Minister

ZAVIDOVO, April 11. /TASS/. Tourist flow across Russia exceeded 90 million people in 2024, while the number of foreign tourists visiting the country totaled 9.7 million people, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at a meeting of the government commission for tourism development.

"According to the results of 2024, all planned indicators of the national project were achieved. The number of tourist trips exceeded 90 million people. This is 37% higher than in 2021. In total, there are more than 872,000 rooms in accommodation facilities. The number of foreign tourists amounted to 9.7 million people, so we see that interest continues to grow," he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that the successful implementation of the national project allowed it to be extended until 2030. The goals of the national project are quite ambitious: it is necessary to increase the share of tourism in GDP from the current 2.9% to 5% by 2030, and the export of tourism services - threefold. In addition, it is necessary to increase the number of tourist trips to 140 million per year, the Deputy Prime Minister said.