Lavrov advises Central Asian countries to 'outlast' Kaja Kallas in her position

"It will probably be much easier than tolerating damage to their own people," the top Russian diplomat noted

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has advised Central Asian countries to "outlast" EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in her post in response to her statement that Central Asian states should "endure" sanctions against Russia.

"I would advise them to outlast Kaja Kallas in this position. It will probably be much easier than tolerating damage to their own people," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting of the Foreign Ministers' Council of the CIS member states, commenting on Kallas' call for Central Asian countries to "endure" anti-Russian sanctions that also harm them.

"But the funny thing is that Kaja Kallas did not say that both Estonians and other nations that are members of the European Union must first of all endure. And the losses for them are much more significant than the consequences of their coordinated policy, which are felt by the countries of Central Asia and our other neighbors in the CIS region," the top diplomat added.

IN BRIEF: What is known about latest Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy infrastructure
A lead engineer at a plant in the LPR suffered injuries
Read more
Breakthrough Russian allergy vaccine could hit market by 2026 — FMBA
According to the statement, all pre-clinical trials for the vaccine are nearing completion, with its safety and effectiveness already confirmed, and the manufacturing process laid down
Read more
China to increase duties on US goods from 84% to 125% starting April 12 — committee
Washington's excessive duties on Chinese products are "a significant violation of international trade and economic regulations", the Tariff Committee of the State Council of China stated
Read more
Lavrov to discuss preparations for 80th Victory Day anniversary with CIS counterparts
The agenda will also include issues related to cultural and humanitarian cooperation, as well as the strengthening of border security
Read more
Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 75 UAVs in past day
A civilian was injured in a drone attack on the Striguny-Novoaleksandrovka road section
Read more
Helicopter crashes into river in New York — police
At least six people have died, the Associated Press news agency reported
Read more
New York City mayor confirms six fatalities in helicopter crash
According to Eric Adams, all six individuals were recovered from the water, but none of them survived
Read more
Over 80 cultural institutions destroyed in Russia’s Kursk border area
The exact number of damaged and destroyed facilities will become clear later, after the region has been fully liberated
Read more
Israel, Turkey fail to reach agreement on Syria during negotiations in Azerbaijan
The talks are expected to resume following the conclusion of the Jewish holiday of Passover, which this year runs from April 12 to 19
Read more
US duties against China increased to 145% — CNBC
According to the source, 125% import duties in respect of Chinese products announced by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday do not account the 20% tariff set earlier by the US leader for allegedly insufficient efforts of Canadian, Mexican and Chinese governments in combating fentanyl spread
Read more
WHO's claims of looming pandemic overblown, says Russian expert
According to Vladimir Nikiforov, there is no evidence supporting the idea that a pandemic will break out in the near future
Read more
MFA shocked by Ukraine offering ‘safaris’ to foreign nationals
Maria Zakharova stressed that "the Kiev regime has long turned war into a business"
Read more
Delegates from 140 countries to discuss promoting dialogue at Antalya diplomatic forum
On April 12, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will attend the forum
Read more
RDIF CEO Dmitriyev meets with Trump’s envoy Witkoff in St. Petersburg
Kirill Dmitriyev had accompanied the US Special Presidential Envoy to his car before both departed
Read more
Out of US prison, Russia’s Petrov says he misses home in a video from security agency
The video also shows Arthur Petrov getting off the plane by airstairs after landing in Russia
Read more
Ukrainian troops trapped between Dzerzhinsk and Dimitrov in Donetsk region, says DPR
Russian forces have made considerable gains in the area of Sukhaya Balka, including the settlements of Aleksandropol, Panteleymonovka and Valentinovka where Ukrainian troops are under intense pressure
Read more
US State Department confirms ambassador to Ukraine to resign
Bridget Brink was ambassador at the embassy in Ukraine for three years
Read more
US-China tensions very serious, even explosive — Lukashenko
"The Chinese somehow manage to smooth it out and keep this tension under control," the Belarusian president noted
Read more
UK, Norway to provide Ukraine with military assistance worth $580 mln
The funds will be directed towards the supply of "hundreds of thousands" of drones to Kiev, as well as the repair and maintenance of vehicles and equipment
Read more
US committed to settling differences with Iran diplomatically — State Department
Spokesperson Tammy Bruce added that the current American administration is determined to solve the problem "through conversations, summits and discussions, so that that is really the hallmark of this administration"
Read more
Beijing won’t make concessions in trade war with Trump, US needs China — expert
Zhang Weiwei also claimed that in the first round of the trade war, 90% of the US tariffs against China were paid by American companies and consumers
Read more
Louvre now proud holder of icon once owned by Nicholas II
The Louvre noted that "this icon will be the centerpiece of the museum's new department, given its historical significance and the fact that it is the work of one of the most renowned jewelers of the House of Faberge"
Read more
EU cracks down on dissent, defies democracy it once lectured Russia on — Kremlin
"They are departing from the very standards of democracy they have long proclaimed and sought to impart to other nations, including us," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Official does not see other than Russophobic candidates running for presidency in Ukraine
According to Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo, the Kiev regime has been blocking attempts in the media to raise the issue of a presidential election
Read more
Expansion of cooperation between Russia, US not discussed in Istanbul — State Department
According to spokesperson Tammy Bruce, it is a technical meeting
Read more
Unlike Europe, US shows willingness to understand root causes of Ukraine conflict — Lavrov
The foreign minister emphasized that US leader Donald Trump had repeatedly made public remarks stating that "incorporating Ukraine into NATO was a mistake that played a crucial role in the current events, even though Moscow had been warning about it for years"
Read more
Pentagon sees threat to US in Russia, China, DPRK strengthening cooperation
"Together, these countries’ growing ties create a complex, interconnected challenge to US national security and regional stability," US Indo-Pacific Command chief Samuel Paparo noted
Read more
Kremlin dismisses Zelensky’s accusations of Russia dragging China into Ukraine conflict
"China has always maintained a very balanced position," Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russian forces fighting to liberate last two communities in Kursk Region — defense source
Fierce battles continue in the village of Gornal and the farmstead Oleshnya
Read more
Russia-US prisoner exchanges help rebuild trust, says Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, Moscow and Washington jointly initiated the recent prisoner exchange
Read more
Apple ships 1.5 mln iPhones out of India to avoid US tariffs — Reuters
According to sources, Apple has chartered six cargo planes to ship 600 tons of gadgets
Read more
Russian troops liberate over 4 sq km near Zaporozhye Region's Kamenskoye — politician
Vladimir Rogov said that the Russian forces are holding the initiative, and the advance continues
Read more
US may extend its pause in lifting import tariffs — Trump
President Donald Trump said that we'll have to see what happens at that time, answering the question whether the three-month pause announced on April 9 may be extended at the end of that period
Read more
US hopes Witkoff's meeting with Iranian representative to lead to peace — top diplomat
According to him, it will be an "important meeting"
Read more
Chinese company acquires strategic chemical plant in France supplying Defense Ministry
Wanhua Chemical Group offered to invest €10 mln into the plant’s production but also proposed to reduce the workforce from the current 300 employees to just 50-60
Read more
France, UK preparing military intervention in Odessa — Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dismissed the proposed "coalition of the willing" as nothing more than "a meme"
Read more
Yura Borisov signs with one of biggest US talent agencies — report
The agency describes its clients as people whose voices and vision define culture and shape the world
Read more
EU wants to continue war in Ukraine, so promises admission to union — Hungarian PM
Viktor Orban reminded that the European Union was initially founded "as a peaceful initiative, not a military one"
Read more
At least 29 Palestinians killed due to Israeli strikes on Gaza over past 24 hours
Rescue operations are ongoing to locate those reported missing following an Israeli strike on a residential area in the Al-Shujaiya neighborhood in the eastern part of Gaza City on Wednesday, which left 35 people dead
Read more
Paris aware of Ukraine’s military industry collapse, calls for more aid to Kiev — expert
Alexander Stepanov confirmed that Russia regularly carried out precision strikes against these enterprises, including with Iskander missiles and Geran drones, in an effort to hurt Ukraine’s arms production
Read more
Crime in the making: Diplomat slams EU diplomacy chief’s words about frozen Russian assets
"I think this gives us a unique opportunity to analyze a crime before it was committed, not just after," Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russian, US delegations state need to immediately eliminate 'irritants' — envoy
"The Russian side emphasized the importance of the prompt return of Moscow's diplomatic property seized by the US authorities," Alexander Darchiev said
Read more
US may banish Chinese companies from American stock exchanges — Fox Business journalist
Shares of more than 300 Chinese companies are traded on the American stock exchanges, including Alibaba, Sinopec, JD.com and NetEase
Read more
Russian-US consultations conclude in Istanbul after almost six hours
The meeting ended without any press statements
Read more
Georgia seeks peace in relations with Russia despite territorial issues — prime minister
Irakly Kobakhidze emphasized that this approach is effective, contributing to the positive development of Georgia's economy
Read more
Russia to harshly respond to Japan's participation in supplying Kiev with weapons — MFA
Maria Zakharova emphasized that any steps by Japan to directly or indirectly participate in supplying Ukraine with arms and military equipment would be regarded as unequivocally hostile
Read more
No serious changes in US-Russia relations without ceasefire in Ukraine — State Department
Spokeswoman Tammy Bruce emphasized that interaction is necessary to achieve any result
Read more
EU to continue working on countermeasures despite US tariff ‘pause’ — Macron
The French president stressed that Europe intends to protect itself and achieve the removal of tariffs through a fair agreement with the United States
Read more
Xi Jinping to visit Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia on April 14-18
Chinese leader will visit Kuala Lumpur and Phnom Penh at the invitation of Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar and Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni
Read more
Plane in Washington Airport clips another aircraft with members of Congress on board
According to the airline, the first aircraft was carrying four crew members and 76 passengers, while the second had four crew members and 67 passengers on board
Read more
Gold futures climb above $3,200 per troy ounce, first time since April 2
By 1:48 a.m. Moscow time, gold had extended its gains, trading at $3,212 per ounce, a 2.24% increase
Read more
Europe is in crisis and losing itself — Republika Srpska President
Milorad Dodik noted that "representatives of the current Brussels mainstream no longer feel safe, and the Europe they were entrusted to govern has been lost"
Read more
Head of Siemens division and his family died in Hudson River helicopter crash — TV
In addition to the Agustin Escobar family, the 36-year-old pilot was also killed
Read more
Russian MFA mocks Macron's shifting rhetoric, blames it on 'atmospheric pressure'
Maria Zakharova went on to say that before French President "started opening his nuclear umbrella over everyone, he was saying that he absolutely needed a place at the negotiating table"
Read more
French troops plan operations against Russia on border with Ukraine, Moldova — media
According to Colonel Guillaume Schmidt, the unit's commander, troops need to be prepared to continue combat actions even when satellite signals are jammed
Read more
Russian army hits two Ukrainian repair sites with Geran UAVs — politician
According to Vladimir Rogov, one of the strikes hit a large industrial facility used by the Ukrainian army to repair military equipment
Read more
Belarusian president warns trade war could escalate into military confrontation
He pointed to the Houthi situation as an example of how conflicts can spiral
Read more
Judge orders release of 11 Russians detained in Tunisia — lawyer
According to attorney Olfa Hajri, they have been officially released
Read more
CIS foreign ministers meeting kicks off in Almaty
The meeting will be followed by separate Russia-Central Asia talks between the foreign ministers
Read more
Zhuravka liberation brings Russian troops closer to Ukrainian army’s hub in Sumy Region
Yunakovka is a logistics hub for the Ukrainian army to supply its combat group in Russia’s borderline Kursk Region
Read more
Belarusian president calls US-China tensions 'explosive'
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that Belarus and Russia, as part of the Union State, need to keep their eyes on other conflicts as well
Read more
Early injection, large LNG supplies may help Europe avoid depleting gas reserves in winter
It is crucial to begin filling the storage facilities as early as possible and any unscheduled technical shutdowns could potentially put additional pressure on the injection season, ENTSOG said
Read more
Press review: Russia, US move past Biden’s legacy as Kiev assures NATO of fight readiness
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, April 11th
Read more
Trump’s envoy Witkoff heading to Russia for a meeting with Putin — Axios
The flight carrying Witkoff departed from Fort Lauderdale in Florida and landed at Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg
Read more
Iran, US can come to terms if only demand is Tehran giving up nuclear weapons — MFA
According to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, if all participants in the talks in Oman demonstrate the necessary political will, a new agreement could be reached
Read more
Ukraine sustaining `colossal casualties’ in Oleshnya in Kursk region — security officer
The Ukrainian army has been struggling to control sectors of the settlement of Oleshnya toward which a group of paratroopers from near Yunakovka had been dispatched
Read more
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 430 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Read more
Read more
Crude supplies from the US "are by no means vital to China" - in the early months of this year added up to roughly 1% of the Asian nation’s total imports, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa Ltd, the agency reported
Read more
IN BRIEF: What to know about outcome of Russia-US talks in Istanbul
The second round of consultations on normalizing the operation of their embassies lasted five and a half hours
Read more
Trump administration understands that Zelensky hates Russians — Lavrov
"The Trump administration has this understanding and it has repeatedly stated in public that Zelensky will have to accept the loss of land," Russia’s top diplomat said
Read more
No European culture without Tolstoy, Dostoyevsky — Serbian director Kusturica
Emir Kusturica pointed to the fact that Russia is part of Eurasia, a powerful and resource-rich continent
Read more
Trump's trade wars will strengthen 'economic symbiosis' of Russia and China — envoy
Boris Titov noted that Donald Trump has put the trade war with the entire world on hold, focusing on the confrontation with China
Read more
South Korea imposes sanctions against Russian company over alleged North Korea trade
The sanctions apply to an unregistered vessel called the Sunrise 1, operated by the Hong Kong-based company Xiangrui Shipping, as well as two Chinese citizens who work as managers at the shipping company
Read more
US would like to strike trade deal with China — Trump
The US leader said that he has "great respect" for Chinese President Xi Jinping
Read more
Bodies of 9 civilians found in Russia’s Kursk Region after Ukrainian shelling — agency
It has been established that no later than March, Ukrainian servicemen deliberately shelled residential houses in the village of Makhnovka
Read more
Russian-US consultations make headway in normalizing work of embassies — ambassador
Alexander Darchiev confirmed that the delegations of Russia and the United States gave each other guarantees on the maintenance of diplomatic missions in both countries
Read more
Russia dismisses innuendos about nonexistent threat by Bosnia’s top diplomat — diplomat
Maria Zakharova criticized Elmedin Konakovic’s statement as "clumsy to say the least"
Read more
Press review: US and China launch trade war while Russia and the US hold new talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, April 10th
Read more
Russia’s defense chief inspects Battlegroup West in special military op zone
Andrey Belousov chaired a meeting at the Battlegroup West’s command post where military commanders briefed him on the current situation, the maintenance of troops in the special military operation zone and enemy activity in the zone controlled by the battlegroup
Read more
US seeks release of Hubbard, other Americans detained in Russia — State Department
Spokesperson Tammy Bruce confirmed that the US swapped Russian Artur Petrov for Russian-American Ksenia Karelina
Read more
Ansar Allah leader says US could not weaken Houthi military capabilities
"The Americans could neither ensure secure navigation for the Israeli adversary, nor halt projectile and drone attacks against it," the Houthi leader stressed
Read more
Azerbaijan’s president says Western organizations plotted coups in his county
Ilham Aliyev noted that in 2005, there was an attempt to organize an "orange revolution" in Azerbaijan under the auspices of the US Department of State
Read more
Urals oil price drops below $50 per barrel first since June 2023
The price of Urals oil was last below $50 per barrel on June 12, 2023
Read more
Western countries know nothing about democracy — Lukashenko
"No matter how much the Americans, the French, and others try to pretend otherwise, they’re not just spreading propaganda – it goes beyond that," the Belarusian leader stressed
Read more
US should appreciate Iran agreed to dialogue despite threats — Foreign Ministry
According to the Islamic republic's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei, the Iranian side intends to assess Washington's position at the talks on Saturday and then give its response
Read more
Some EU countries strongly oppose use of Russian assets for Ukraine’s needs — top diplomat
Kaja Kallas declined to name those countries
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about prisoner swap between Russia, United States
TASS has compiled the key details about the exchange
Read more
Russia-US contacts insufficient, normalization still needed — Lavrov
The foreign minister emphasized that restoring the undermined trust in US-Russia relations "will take a long time"
Read more
US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff arrives in Russia — Kremlin spokesman
The Kremlin would provide information in due course if Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting with Steven Witkoff, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Western countries discuss sending troops to Ukraine after ceasefire
Although the US is absent from the meeting, NATO structures are actively involved in the discussion, especially on how to improve Kiev's capabilities on the battlefield, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas pointed out
Read more
Russian Pacific Fleet warships wrap up visit to India
The Russian Navy was represented in the drills by the Pacific Fleet’s corvettes Rezky and Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov and medium sea tanker Pechenga
Read more
Lavrov's visit to Astana aimed at preparing most important events — Foreign Ministry
On April 10, during a working visit to Kazakhstan, the Russian foreign minister held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu
Read more
Communication with Trump team shows US understands need for dialogue — Lavrov
The Russian top diplomat noted that there are "many individuals" among both US Democrats and Republicans, "who don’t want the determination of President Trump and his team to normalize relations and resume dialogue on all issues, regardless of differences, to prevail"
Read more
Russian troops completing mop-up operation in outskirts of Guyevo in Kursk area
"Our fighters are completing mopping up forest belts in the outskirts of Guyevo where hundreds of bodies of destroyed Ukrainian soldiers and military hardware can be seen," the source said
Read more
Russia stresses priority of diplomatic property return in US — ambassador
Alexander Darchiev underlined that "the sides showed their mutual readiness to work on a corresponding roadmap"
Read more
US hopes to reach agreement with Russia, Ukraine soon — Trump
Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on April 7 that President Vladimir Putin supports a ceasefire in Ukraine, but before that some issues have to be resolved, which for now are hanging in the air
Read more
Total of 80% Russians trust Putin — pollster
56% of respondents said they approved of the Russian government’s overall handling of the country
Read more
Aeroflot denies Moscow-Denpasar airliner’s return to Sheremetyevo due to faulty engine
"Under flight safety rules, the commander of that flight decided to return to the airport of departure after one of the plane’s systems activated a sensor unrelated to the engines," the statement reads
Read more
Russian soldiers in Guyevo were confronted by Ukrainian elite units
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that units from the battle group North had liberated Guyevo
Read more
UK considers deploying troops to Ukraine for five years
According to the plan under discussion in London and Paris, Western forces may be sent to Ukraine following a settlement of the conflict, acting as a "deterrent force" purportedly to prevent the resumption of hostilities
Read more