Lavrov advises Central Asian countries to 'outlast' Kaja Kallas in her position

ALMATY, April 11. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has advised Central Asian countries to "outlast" EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in her post in response to her statement that Central Asian states should "endure" sanctions against Russia.

"I would advise them to outlast Kaja Kallas in this position. It will probably be much easier than tolerating damage to their own people," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting of the Foreign Ministers' Council of the CIS member states, commenting on Kallas' call for Central Asian countries to "endure" anti-Russian sanctions that also harm them.

"But the funny thing is that Kaja Kallas did not say that both Estonians and other nations that are members of the European Union must first of all endure. And the losses for them are much more significant than the consequences of their coordinated policy, which are felt by the countries of Central Asia and our other neighbors in the CIS region," the top diplomat added.