Iranian president asks Khamenei to change his position on talks with US — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 11. /TASS/. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asked Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to mitigate his position on talks with the United Nations, The New York Times said, citing senior Iranian officials.

According to the sources, after an hours-long meeting with Iran’s senior officials, Khamenei gave his permission for talks "First indirect, through an intermediary, and then, if things proceeded well, for direct talks between US and Iranian negotiators," the newspaper said. At the same time, Khamenei set some conditions for talks. Thus, he permitted to discuss Tehran’s nuclear program, including potential monitoring mechanisms, but said that the missile program is part of the country’s defense system and is not subject for discussion.

Oman will host the first round of consultations between US and Iranian delegations on April 12. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff will be the chief negotiators. According to Iran, the parties won’t engage in direct talks as negotiations will be mediated by Oman. US Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce, in turn, said that the upcoming event could be described as a meeting and not talks.