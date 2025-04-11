Head of Siemens division and his family died in Hudson River helicopter crash — TV

NEW YORK, April 11. /TASS/. Agustin Escobar, Head of Siemens’ operations in Spain and Southwestern Europe, his wife, and their three children were killed in a helicopter crash over the Hudson River in New York, ABC News reported, citing sources.

The tragedy occurred on Thursday, when the sightseeing helicopter plunged into the water, leaving no survivors. In addition to the Escobar family, the 36-year-old pilot was also killed. According to the broadcaster’s sources within law enforcement, the children were aged 4, 5, and 11.

Agustin Escobar had been leading Siemens’ Spanish division since 2022. Under his leadership, the division was focused on implementing innovative technologies in the fields of energy and automation.