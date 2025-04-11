Orban, Erdogan discuss using TurkStream to bring gas to Hungary — Budapest

BUDAPEST, April 11. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan have talked about sending Russian gas through the TurkStream pipeline to accommodate Budapest, Orban’s press service said, adding that since Ukraine barred Russian gas transit through its territory, Hungary lost a valuable supply route.

"On Friday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Antalya. The parties discussed the issue of ensuring Hungary's energy supply in the south of the country," it said in a statement.

"Due to Ukraine's hostile behavior, gas supplies to the east of Hungary have practically stopped, and Hungary can ensure reliable energy supply and keep gas prices low only with the help of the TurkStream."

Orban, who came to Turkey to participate in an international diplomatic forum, also discussed economic and military cooperation with Erdogan.

Hungary receives the bulk of its gas under long-term contracts with Gazprom via the TurkStream pipeline and its branches that run through Bulgaria and Serbia. According to Hungarian data, 5.6 billion cubic meters of fuel entered the country via this route in 2023, while in 2024 this figure hit a record of 7.6 billion cubic meters.

After Ukraine halted transit of Russian gas through its territory on January 1, the governments of both countries said that Kiev’s actions had put Central Europe in a difficult position. To prevent Slovakia from running out of fuel, Hungary has increased gas transit there. Hopes that Budapest and Bratislava would be able to get Kiev to resume transit supplies with the help of Brussels were dashed.