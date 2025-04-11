Polar Lithium may use concession to build road to deposit

MURMANSK, April 11. /TASS/. Polar Lithium, the developer of the lithium deposit in the Murmansk Region, does not rule out using a concession mechanism to build a road to the deposit, head of PR and GR in the company Vasily Zakharov told TASS..

The Kolmozerskoe lithium deposit is situated in the Murmansk Region. It is considered to be the largest and the most promising in Russia. Polar Lithium, the joint venture of Rosatom and Norilsk Nickel, obtained a license to tap it.

"We in the Polar Lithium confirm the possibility of using the concession mechanism. Road construction is required for the Kolmozerskoe deposit and for development of the region but its parameters will be determined after design documentation development," Zakharov said.

The mining and concentration plant at the deposit is planned to be built and put into operation by 2031. It is planned to be able to process about two million metric tons of ore annually.

Polar Lithium completed field prospecting and is preparing the feasibility study for final mining parameters.