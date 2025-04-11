Europe tries to stay in Ukraine picture with peacekeeper talk — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 11. /TASS/. By talking about sending so-called peacekeeping forces to Ukraine, Europe is desperately trying not to lose its relevance, Russian Permanent Representative to the Vienna-based international organizations Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"It looks very much like they are doing this only because they want to stay relevant, to demonstrate that they are still there, alive and should not be ignored because today they like an afterthought in the peace talks. Neither Russia nor the United States are willing to engage with them, so, they want to make their presence felt," the Russian diplomat told the Rossiya-24 television channel.

According to Ulyanov, such units cannot be called peacekeeping forces because they "will be sent from non-neutral countries that have openly sided with Ukraine."

"To deploy troops in Ukraine without our consent, without putting that on paper in a peace agreement is a colossal risk by which they may become a party to the conflict," he added.

The "coalition of the willing" held a summit in Paris on March 27, where representatives from around 30 countries discussed potential security guarantees for Kiev after the conclusion of the conflict. One of the key issues was the possible deployment of a military force in Ukraine. The United States was absent from this summit. However, according to media reports, a number of countries are ready to take part in the so-called peacekeeping mission in Ukraine only when it is backed by the United States.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on March 12 that any presence of NATO troops under any flag and in any capacity in Ukraine is a threat to Russia and Moscow will never agree to this.