Russia’s intel chief says NATO countries step up military preparations

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Moscow takes note of increasing military preparations by NATO countries, such as the reinforcement of their positions on the border with Russia and Belarus, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"We see an increase in military preparations of NATO countries, including the reinforcement of their positions on the borders with the Republic of Belarus, Russia, the Kaliningrad Region of Russia," he told First News television.

Earlier on Tuesday, Naryshkin said he had discussed regional and global security issues at a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He also said the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and the Belarusian KGB will hold a joint meeting in Mogilev.