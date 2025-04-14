Syria’s ambassador has no plans to return to Damascus for now — source

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Syria’s ambassador to Moscow, Bashar Jaafari has no plans to return to Damascus for now; his request for asylum in Russia will be considered, a source told TASS.

"The Syrian ambassador's request for asylum will be considered. He has no plans to return to Damascus for now," the source told TASS.

Earlier, the source said that Jaafari had requested asylum in Russia.

Before that, it became known that the diplomat had been notified of his recall to Damascus and the appointment of another head of Syria’s diplomatic mission in Russia.