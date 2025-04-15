Nearly 1,000 people left powerless in Kursk after Ukrainian drone attack

KURSK, April 15. /TASS/. About 1,000 people were left without electricity in Kursk following a Ukrainian drone attack, the press service of the Rosseti Power Grid Company reported.

"Kursk power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences of power outages after a drone attack on Kursk. In the early morning hours of April 15, almost 1,000 residents of Kursk were left without electricity after a massive drone attack," the press service said.

According to it, the power engineers also cut off the electricity supply to the damaged apartment buildings. "A total of 40 power engineers are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack. Thirteen units of special equipment have been deployed. The power supply will be restored as soon as possible," the press service pointed out.