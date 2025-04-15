US, Iran to discuss uranium enrichment and control over weapons’ stockpiles — Witkoff

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. The main issues of upcoming talks between the United States and Iran will focus on Tehran's level of uranium enrichment as well as instruments of arms control, including missiles, US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff said in an interview with Fox News TV channel.

"The conversation with the Iranians will much be about two critical points. One is [about] enrichment as they do not need to enrich pass 3.67%<…>," the high-ranking US official said. "You do not need to run, as they claim, a civil nuclear program when your enriching passed 3.67%"

"This [the next round of talks] is going to be much about verification on the enrichment program and then, ultimately, on the verification of the program of weaponization," he continued. "That includes, missiles, a type of missiles that they have stockpiled there."

"We are here to see if we can solve this situation diplomatically and with dialogue," he continued. "The first meeting was positive, constructive compelling."

"The verification will be the key under the currents of this agreement if we are fortunate enough to get there," Witkoff noted. "We are going to have a very tight verification."

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei announced earlier that the next round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States will be held in the capital of Oman on April 19.

Baghaei’s remarks come in the wake Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp’s statement on April 14 that the United States and Iran would allegedly hold the next round of talks concerning the Iranian nuclear program in Rome. The Dutch foreign minister dismissed previous rumors that the talks would take place in the Netherlands. "They will not be held in the Netherlands. The venue is Rome," he clarified.

Iranian and US officials held talks in Oman on April 12, discussing ways to resolve the situation around Tehran’s nuclear program. Iran’s delegation was led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff headed the US delegation.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, the meeting took place in a calm and constructive atmosphere, and the parties agreed to continue consultations. The second round of talks is set for April 19.