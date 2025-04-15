Zelensky submits bills to Rada on extension of martial law, mobilization for three months

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky has submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) bills on prolonging martial law and mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days from May 9, according to documents published on the parliament's website.

The Ukrainian authorities have banned the holding of elections during martial law. As expected, the Rada will soon consider these bills, and parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk has already said that it would be adopted.

According to lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak, martial law and mobilization will be extended until August 6. This will be the 15th vote on the extension of these regimes.

In recent weeks, Ukrainian media have repeatedly expressed the assumption that martial law and general mobilization will not be prolonged against the backdrop of the conflict settlement talks with the United States. Several dates for potential presidential and parliamentary elections have been mentioned, including this summer.