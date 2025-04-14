Russia has proof its strike hit Ukrainian commanders’ meeting at facility in Sumy — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia has evidence of a meeting of Ukrainian military commanders and their Western counterparts at the facility in Sumy that Russian missiles hit on Sunday, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated in an interview with the daily newspaper Kommersant. A portion of the interview has been published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

"We have proof of who was present at the facility that was hit in Sumy. There was another gathering of Ukrainian military commanders alongside their Western counterparts, who may be operating under the guise of mercenaries or some other pretense. There are military officers from NATO countries present, and they are directly in command," he stated.

"Everyone is aware of this. The New York Times recently highlighted how Americans have played a pivotal role in the attacks on Russia from the outset. Without that involvement, many long-range missiles would never have left their bases."