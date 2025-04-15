Russian rescuers compete their mission in earthquake-hit Myanmar

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry have completed their rescue operation in Myanmar, the press service told TASS.

"The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s airmobile group has completed its international rescue operation in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. The last group of rescuers is now on its way to Moscow," the press service said, adding that the group, consisting of 50 rescuers and medics, is now on board the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 plane.

According to the press service, the medics who were part of the group helped 508 people during their stay in Myanmar.

"Russian medics helped 508 locals, including 94 children," the press service pointed out.

During the Russian Emergencies Ministry's operation in Myanmar, rescuers inspected 130,000 square meters of rubble. Russia has delivered 157.5 tons of humanitarian aid to the local population.