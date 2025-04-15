DONETSK, April 15. /TASS/. Russian forces prevented Ukrainian troops from shaving off a bulge of Russia-held area south of Krasnoarmeysk (known in Ukraine as Pokrovsk) in the Dontesk People’s Republic, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the head of the republic, said on Solovyov Live television.

"The situation near Krasnoarmeysk-Pokrovsk was basically not very good when the enemy tried to shave off a sort of bulge, a sort of arc in the area of Kotlin, Otradnoye and Udachnoye," he said. "First, our guys were able to hold them off in the area of Shevchenko, and this foothold is currently being expanded, meaning the enemy failed to accomplish anything," he said.

According to the official, the enemy had gathered up significant drone forces in the area for the counteroffensive attempt.